Mint Quick Edit | Why did Ukraine invade Russia?

Russia, invaded over the past 10 days by Ukraine’s forces rolling into Kursk, last saw its borders violated this way only in World War II (by Nazi Germany). This flip in fortunes has stunned not just weary war watchers, who were wondering how long Kyiv could hold up against its bigger adversary, but perhaps Moscow too, given the latter’s sluggish response.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this is the first time Kyiv has dared such a bold move. With a swarm of drones for aerial support, captured land could give it a chip to bargain for a Russian withdrawal from its own territory.

US approval of the action suggests a larger role played by America than it may openly admit, given the disaster that a direct clash of nuclear powers could end in. With the US White House race in a dead heat, might American politics be at play as well?

Incumbent Democrats and Kyiv have a common interest in beating Russia back, while Republicans have dithered over backing Ukraine. It’s too early to tell how the latest incursion will play out, but Washington’s theme of “democracy versus autocracy" could regain salience. Perhaps New Delhi could expect another nudge to get off the fence on the West’s side.