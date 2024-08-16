Mint Quick Edit | Why did Ukraine invade Russia?
Summary
- Ukraine’s Kursk incursion left many war watchers stunned—and perhaps Moscow too. Does Kyiv have a strategic plan? How deeply is the US involved? And what about the role of American politics?
Russia, invaded over the past 10 days by Ukraine’s forces rolling into Kursk, last saw its borders violated this way only in World War II (by Nazi Germany). This flip in fortunes has stunned not just weary war watchers, who were wondering how long Kyiv could hold up against its bigger adversary, but perhaps Moscow too, given the latter’s sluggish response.