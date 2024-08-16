Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Why did Ukraine invade Russia?

Mint Quick Edit | Why did Ukraine invade Russia?

Livemint

  • Ukraine’s Kursk incursion left many war watchers stunned—and perhaps Moscow too. Does Kyiv have a strategic plan? How deeply is the US involved? And what about the role of American politics?

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this is the first time Kyiv has dared such a bold move.

Russia, invaded over the past 10 days by Ukraine’s forces rolling into Kursk, last saw its borders violated this way only in World War II (by Nazi Germany). This flip in fortunes has stunned not just weary war watchers, who were wondering how long Kyiv could hold up against its bigger adversary, but perhaps Moscow too, given the latter’s sluggish response.

Russia, invaded over the past 10 days by Ukraine’s forces rolling into Kursk, last saw its borders violated this way only in World War II (by Nazi Germany). This flip in fortunes has stunned not just weary war watchers, who were wondering how long Kyiv could hold up against its bigger adversary, but perhaps Moscow too, given the latter’s sluggish response.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this is the first time Kyiv has dared such a bold move. With a swarm of drones for aerial support, captured land could give it a chip to bargain for a Russian withdrawal from its own territory.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this is the first time Kyiv has dared such a bold move. With a swarm of drones for aerial support, captured land could give it a chip to bargain for a Russian withdrawal from its own territory.

US approval of the action suggests a larger role played by America than it may openly admit, given the disaster that a direct clash of nuclear powers could end in. With the US White House race in a dead heat, might American politics be at play as well?

Also read: Is Ukraine ’invading’ Russia? Kyiv’s ’largest attack since World War II’ a blow to Putin: What we know so far

Incumbent Democrats and Kyiv have a common interest in beating Russia back, while Republicans have dithered over backing Ukraine. It’s too early to tell how the latest incursion will play out, but Washington’s theme of “democracy versus autocracy" could regain salience. Perhaps New Delhi could expect another nudge to get off the fence on the West’s side.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.