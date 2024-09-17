Mint Quick Edit | Sebi’s talks with employees are a good sign | Mint

Mint Quick Edit | Sebi’s talks with employees are a good sign
Summary
- Sebi withdrew its statement that sought to defend itself against complaints of a ‘toxic work culture’ and will now hold talks with unhappy staff members. While this is welcome, India’s market regulator featuring in the news so often for the wrong reasons is a worry.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is trying to dial back tensions with its staff members who had complained of a “toxic" work environment. On Monday, the capital markets regulator withdrew its 4 September statement that sought to defend itself against complaints by saying that these were being instigated by external elements to undermine the organization and its leadership.