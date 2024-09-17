 Mint Quick Edit | Sebi’s talks with employees are a good sign | Mint
Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Sebi’s talks with employees are a good sign

Livemint 1 min read 17 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
The disgruntlement aired by staff members coincided with the political heat being faced by Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch. (PTI)
The disgruntlement aired by staff members coincided with the political heat being faced by Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch. (PTI)

Summary

  • Sebi withdrew its statement that sought to defend itself against complaints of a ‘toxic work culture’ and will now hold talks with unhappy staff members. While this is welcome, India’s market regulator featuring in the news so often for the wrong reasons is a worry.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is trying to dial back tensions with its staff members who had complained of a “toxic" work environment. On Monday, the capital markets regulator withdrew its 4 September statement that sought to defend itself against complaints by saying that these were being instigated by external elements to undermine the organization and its leadership. 

Instead, Sebi will now discuss the causes of employee discontent internally, so as to settle the work-related problems its staff members may have. What had added grist to the mill was the fact that the disgruntlement aired by them had coincided with the political heat being faced by Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch over conflict-of-interest allegations made by India’s main opposition party, the Congress, which levelled fresh charges on Saturday, a day after Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch issued a statement to counter previous ones. 

Also read: Sebi withdraws statement blaming ‘external elements’ for employee protest

At least on the matter of Sebi’s work atmosphere, talks could lead to a mutually acceptable resolution. On the whole, it is unfortunate that the country’s market regulator finds itself in the news so frequently for the wrong reasons. This is not good for our capital markets.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue