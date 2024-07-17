Mint Quick Edit | Sebi's proposal of a bridge asset class is worthy
Summary
- To plug a yawning market gap between the risk-return profile of mutual funds (MFs) and that of portfolio management services (PMS), Sebi has proposed a new asset class. The lack of a midway option has led many investors to dubious schemes, exposing them to unwitting risks.
To plug a yawning market gap between the risk-return profile of mutual funds (MFs), which allow investments starting with as little as ₹100, and that of portfolio management services (PMS), for which investors need at least ₹50 lakh, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a new asset class.