Mint Quick edit | Should India’s mixed trade bag prompt a rupee rethink?
Summary
- Exports edged up a bit in April but were outpaced by imports, widening our trade deficit. Thankfully, capital inflows look sustainable and the rupee is unlikely to weaken much—though a weaker currency could boost exports.
The first month of 2024-25 has been a mixed bag for India’s trade. Exports edged up 1.1% from a year earlier to nearly $35 billion in April, but imports grew faster at 10.3% to $54.1 billion, widening the trade deficit to a four-month high of $19.1 billion. It’s clearly a relief that exports have held up despite geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions globally.