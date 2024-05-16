Mint Quick edit | Should India’s mixed trade bag prompt a rupee rethink?

For India’s economic growth to stay strong, it will need all the external demand support it can get. That said, the wider trade deficit could be a source of worry if it persists. April’s jump is being attributed significantly to increased gold and petroleum imports. This could be partly due to inflation in their prices. Imports of gold, for example, more than doubled to $3.11 billion in April from $1 billion a year earlier.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

For India’s economic growth to stay strong, it will need all the external demand support it can get. That said, the wider trade deficit could be a source of worry if it persists. April’s jump is being attributed significantly to increased gold and petroleum imports. This could be partly due to inflation in their prices. Imports of gold, for example, more than doubled to $3.11 billion in April from $1 billion a year earlier.