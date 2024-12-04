Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit: Should IndiGo and Mahindra be in a standoff over ‘6e’?

Mint Quick Edit: Should IndiGo and Mahindra be in a standoff over ‘6e’?

Livemint

  • The air carrier has reportedly taken the carmaker to court over the latter’s use of its airline code for an SUV model. But it’s unclear why there should be a tussle over it.

An amicable settlement shouldn't be hard to arrive at given the two companies operate in different sectors
Gift this article

When Mahindra showcased two of its upcoming electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) last week, it wouldn’t have expected a challenge from a high-altitude carrier of passengers.

When Mahindra showcased two of its upcoming electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) last week, it wouldn’t have expected a challenge from a high-altitude carrier of passengers.

But, as reported, India’s largest airline IndiGo has taken Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd to court for using “6e" in the name of one of those new SUVs.

But, as reported, India’s largest airline IndiGo has taken Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd to court for using “6e" in the name of one of those new SUVs.

Also read: The end of EVs is here: Fact or fiction?

Its objection: IndiGo already uses 6E as an identifier or airline code issued to it by the International Air Transport Association. Its use for Mahindra’s new vehicle would cause confusion and dilute its brand, IndiGo reportedly contends.

On its part, Mahindra has said that it is looking for an “amicable settlement." That shouldn’t be very hard to arrive at, given that the two companies operate in different sectors of transportation which do not easily get mixed up by consumers at large.

Also read: India ranks among top 10 globally for patents, trademarks, industrial designs

While IndiGo uses 6E as a prefix for flight numbers and clearly considers it valuable intellectual property, to be protected, it’s unclear how an electric SUV model named BE 6e (possibly a play on how it sounds) could impact the air carrier’s business.

If anything, that moniker being used by a ground vehicle might actually serve as a reminder of the brand IndiGo.

Also read: Expiry of patent for key product weighs on PI Industries

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.