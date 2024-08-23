Mint Quick Edit | Sovereign gold bonds on the way out? Savers would be dismayed.
Summary
- There’s buzz that the government might discontinue sovereign gold bond (SGB) issuances as a rise in gold prices has burnt a hole in its pocket. But it should think of small savers too. They’ll have one option less of instruments offering market-level returns, safely.
The absence of any sovereign gold bond (SGB) issuances lately has led to a buzz that the government might discontinue this instrument. The issue and redemption price of these bonds are linked to those of gold so as to wean buyers away from physical purchases of the foreign exchange-draining yellow metal.