Mint Quick Edit | SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn spacewalk: A big leap for spacefarers? | Mint

Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn spacewalk: A big leap for spacefarers?
Summary
- Billionaire Jared Isaacson floated about in a space-suit some 700km above the planet, along with SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis. This mission wasn’t only about a joyride to the great beyond, but it’s a move closer to a market opening up for space tourism. How will the economics of it shape up?
Think of firsts. Like Neil Armstrong on the Moon or Yuri Gagarin in space. Add the first commercial spacewalk to that list, which took place on Thursday as part of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission. Is a new market for space tourism beginning to open up?
