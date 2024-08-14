Mint Quick Edit | Will Starbucks’ new CEO get a free hand?
Summary
- Having served just over a year as CEO of Starbucks, Laxman Narsimhan will make way for Brian Niccol at the iconic coffee chain’s top. Will its ex-chief Howard Schultz’s shadow loom over his role, as it did over Narsimhan’s? That could make all the difference to whether the chain can turn around.
Starbucks has had a change at the top shortly after hedge fund Elliott Management acquired a significant stake in it. Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle, a fast-food chain, will take over as the chief of the global coffee chain that popularized the idea of a “third place" in between one’s home and office.