Mint Quick Edit: Stock market jitters: Over-bearish on a coalition government?
Summary
- India’s stock market tumbled as Lok Sabha election results showed the BJP-led NDA underperforming exit-poll predictions. It’s an over-reaction. The economy needn’t suffer under a coalition government.
India’s stock market tumbled on Tuesday as Lok Sabha election results showed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underperforming exit-poll predictions. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 5.7% lower, having fallen as much as 8.2% in intraday trade.