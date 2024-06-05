Mint Quick Edit: Stock market jitters: Over-bearish on a coalition government?

The loyalty of allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal-United may seem fickle, but let’s not forget that the economy need not suffer under a regime that could, on paper, come apart mid-way. The logic of a common minimum programme is usually good for economic reforms, as the all-round gains of fast growth are so obvious. If India’s new coalition focuses on the economy’s emergence, bears could turn bullish again. Let’s not overreact.