Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit: Stock market jitters: Over-bearish on a coalition government?

Mint Quick Edit: Stock market jitters: Over-bearish on a coalition government?

Livemint

  • India’s stock market tumbled as Lok Sabha election results showed the BJP-led NDA underperforming exit-poll predictions. It’s an over-reaction. The economy needn’t suffer under a coalition government.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 5.7% lower, having fallen as much as 8.2% in intraday trade.

India’s stock market tumbled on Tuesday as Lok Sabha election results showed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underperforming exit-poll predictions. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 5.7% lower, having fallen as much as 8.2% in intraday trade.

India’s stock market tumbled on Tuesday as Lok Sabha election results showed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underperforming exit-poll predictions. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 5.7% lower, having fallen as much as 8.2% in intraday trade.

Some of this betrayed panic that the BJP’s grip on power would loosen considerably enough to hit the stability of economic policy. Yet, as results kept trickling in after stock-trading ended, market fears seemed overblown. What’s expected now is a coalition government of the NDA, led by the BJP, most likely with Narendra Modi as a third-time prime minister.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Some of this betrayed panic that the BJP’s grip on power would loosen considerably enough to hit the stability of economic policy. Yet, as results kept trickling in after stock-trading ended, market fears seemed overblown. What’s expected now is a coalition government of the NDA, led by the BJP, most likely with Narendra Modi as a third-time prime minister.

Also read: Poll result debacle: The stock market’s love for the BJP cost it dearly

The loyalty of allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal-United may seem fickle, but let’s not forget that the economy need not suffer under a regime that could, on paper, come apart mid-way. The logic of a common minimum programme is usually good for economic reforms, as the all-round gains of fast growth are so obvious. If India’s new coalition focuses on the economy’s emergence, bears could turn bullish again. Let’s not overreact.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.