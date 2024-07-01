Mint Quick Edit | T20 World Cup was won by great prep work
Summary
- Being ready for the extraordinary is what makes for champs, as India’s 2007 win taught us. The Cup clincher of Saturday’s final match against South Africa was Suryakumar Yadav’s rare feat of a splendid catch—on practised feet.
How many teams train for low-probability events? It can make a big difference, as both of India’s T20 World Cup cricket triumphs demonstrate. In 2007, when India beat Pakistan in the final match, we had a psychological edge going into it for having beaten the latter in a league match by means of a spectacular but unprecedented tie-breaker called a bowl-out.