Mint Quick Edit | T20 World Cup was won by great prep work

In this rarest of rare cases, both were tied at 141 runs in 20 overs. The odds of this are very slim, but India had actually practised bowl-outs—and won 3-0. The Cup clincher of Saturday’s final against South Africa was Suryakumar Yadav’s splendid last-over catch that dismissed David Miller. Saving a six as a fielder, a running Yadav stopped the ball within the boundary, popped it back into the air while he flitted off the field to keep balance, and then hopped back into play-space to gather it safely in his hands.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

In this rarest of rare cases, both were tied at 141 runs in 20 overs. The odds of this are very slim, but India had actually practised bowl-outs—and won 3-0. The Cup clincher of Saturday’s final against South Africa was Suryakumar Yadav’s splendid last-over catch that dismissed David Miller. Saving a six as a fielder, a running Yadav stopped the ball within the boundary, popped it back into the air while he flitted off the field to keep balance, and then hopped back into play-space to gather it safely in his hands.