Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | T20 World Cup was won by great prep work

Mint Quick Edit | T20 World Cup was won by great prep work

Livemint

  • Being ready for the extraordinary is what makes for champs, as India’s 2007 win taught us. The Cup clincher of Saturday’s final match against South Africa was Suryakumar Yadav’s rare feat of a splendid catch—on practised feet.

The Cup clincher of Saturday’s final against South Africa was Suryakumar Yadav’s splendid last-over catch that dismissed David Miller.

How many teams train for low-probability events? It can make a big difference, as both of India’s T20 World Cup cricket triumphs demonstrate. In 2007, when India beat Pakistan in the final match, we had a psychological edge going into it for having beaten the latter in a league match by means of a spectacular but unprecedented tie-breaker called a bowl-out.

How many teams train for low-probability events? It can make a big difference, as both of India’s T20 World Cup cricket triumphs demonstrate. In 2007, when India beat Pakistan in the final match, we had a psychological edge going into it for having beaten the latter in a league match by means of a spectacular but unprecedented tie-breaker called a bowl-out.

In this rarest of rare cases, both were tied at 141 runs in 20 overs. The odds of this are very slim, but India had actually practised bowl-outs—and won 3-0. The Cup clincher of Saturday’s final against South Africa was Suryakumar Yadav’s splendid last-over catch that dismissed David Miller. Saving a six as a fielder, a running Yadav stopped the ball within the boundary, popped it back into the air while he flitted off the field to keep balance, and then hopped back into play-space to gather it safely in his hands.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

In this rarest of rare cases, both were tied at 141 runs in 20 overs. The odds of this are very slim, but India had actually practised bowl-outs—and won 3-0. The Cup clincher of Saturday’s final against South Africa was Suryakumar Yadav’s splendid last-over catch that dismissed David Miller. Saving a six as a fielder, a running Yadav stopped the ball within the boundary, popped it back into the air while he flitted off the field to keep balance, and then hopped back into play-space to gather it safely in his hands.

Also read: 5 most defining moments of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final as Men in Blue clinch last-ball thriller

This athletic feat of rule abidance to dislodge a wicket isn’t new. It was pulled off even more elegantly by Harleen Deol earlier. Our latest Cup winners had reportedly been trained for such catches, though. That’s very reassuring to hear. Being ready for the ordinary counts, but it’s often prep work for the extraordinary that wins.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.