Mint Quick Edit | The 5G spectrum auction call dropped for a reason
Summary
- The sale of 5G telecom airwaves ended with a disappointing mop-up of around ₹11,300 crore, far less than anticipated. But then, 5G services haven’t been impressive either.
The sale of 5G telecom spectrum concluded on Wednesday, just the second day of the auction process, with the government reportedly collecting around ₹11,300 crore. This is barely about 12% of the ₹96,238 crore worth of airwaves that had been put up for sale. Clearly, demand didn’t turn out as strong as expected. At the last auction in 2022, a staggering ₹1.5 trillion worth of spectrum was sold over seven days.