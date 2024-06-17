Mint Quick Edit | The G7’s China alarm suits India
Summary
- The G7 summit ended with a stiff warning aimed at China over its alleged role in “enabling” Russia’s war in Ukraine and its economic approach. We may be bemused, but India must make the most of this geopolitical split.
Cold War II is worsening. The G7 summit held in Italy ended with a stiff warning aimed at China over its alleged role in “enabling" Russia’s war in Ukraine by means of dual-use tech transfers, a charge Beijing denied. The G7 waved a threat of further sanctions against Chinese entities seen as weakening Western efforts to contain Moscow, whose access to chips the US is trying to clamp.