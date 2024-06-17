Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | The G7’s China alarm suits India

Mint Quick Edit | The G7’s China alarm suits India

Livemint

  • The G7 summit ended with a stiff warning aimed at China over its alleged role in “enabling” Russia’s war in Ukraine and its economic approach. We may be bemused, but India must make the most of this geopolitical split.

The G7 summit held in Italy ended with a stiff warning aimed at China over its alleged role in “enabling” Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Cold War II is worsening. The G7 summit held in Italy ended with a stiff warning aimed at China over its alleged role in “enabling" Russia’s war in Ukraine by means of dual-use tech transfers, a charge Beijing denied. The G7 waved a threat of further sanctions against Chinese entities seen as weakening Western efforts to contain Moscow, whose access to chips the US is trying to clamp.

The West is also reinforcing what critics call a “bamboo curtain" on trade with China. The G7’s joint statement accused the latter of “persistent industrial targeting and comprehensive non-market policies and practices that are leading to global spillovers, market distortions and harmful overcapacity in a growing range of sectors." This game is feared to have put the wealthy world’s national security at risk.

Both the US and EU have cited such charges to erect barriers against Chinese electric vehicles. That Beijing may only be subsidizing a cleaner planet doesn’t seem to impress them as an argument; big commercial interests are at stake. Bemused as we should be by the West’s alarm, India’s challenge is to make the most of this geopolitical split. After all, we agree that democracy must beat autocracy across the world.

