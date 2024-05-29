Mint Quick Edit | The great FPI exit: Will inflows revive?
Summary
- Despite foreign portfolio investors moving out of Indian equities, strong domestic buying has held up stock markets. Whichever way the election goes, shares must increase earnings to justify valuations. Economic reforms could lure inflows too.
May marks another month with a stark contrast in the interest shown by foreign and domestic investors in Indian equities. So far this month, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold a net ₹35,527 crore worth of Indian shares, extending their selling to a second month. Meanwhile, domestic investors pumped in ₹41,720 crore.