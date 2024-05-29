Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | The great FPI exit: Will inflows revive?

Mint Quick Edit | The great FPI exit: Will inflows revive?

Livemint

  • Despite foreign portfolio investors moving out of Indian equities, strong domestic buying has held up stock markets. Whichever way the election goes, shares must increase earnings to justify valuations. Economic reforms could lure inflows too.

With elections underway, FPI selling is being linked to the risk of a power shift.

May marks another month with a stark contrast in the interest shown by foreign and domestic investors in Indian equities. So far this month, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold a net 35,527 crore worth of Indian shares, extending their selling to a second month. Meanwhile, domestic investors pumped in 41,720 crore.

Strong domestic buying support has meant markets haven’t tumbled the way they once would at the faintest indication of foreign investors making their way out. But our stock indices haven’t risen much lately either, even as volatility has spiked. With elections underway, FPI selling is being linked to the risk of a power shift. Is that prospect being over-estimated? Unlike domestic investors, foreign investors have a bigger play-field, with other markets competing for their money.

India’s capital inflows often depend on interest rate conditions and risk dispositions in the West, not to mention our rupee policy. By global comparison, though, Indian shares look overpriced for their earnings. Whichever way the Lok Sabha polls go, Indian equities may need an earnings catch-up and the boost of fresh economic reforms for bigger inflows from abroad.

