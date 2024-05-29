Mint Quick Edit | The great FPI exit: Will inflows revive?

Strong domestic buying support has meant markets haven’t tumbled the way they once would at the faintest indication of foreign investors making their way out. But our stock indices haven’t risen much lately either, even as volatility has spiked. With elections underway, FPI selling is being linked to the risk of a power shift. Is that prospect being over-estimated? Unlike domestic investors, foreign investors have a bigger play-field, with other markets competing for their money.

