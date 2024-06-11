Mint Quick Edit | The Modi 3.0 cabinet mantra of continuity

The new portfolios assigned to ministers under Modi 3.0 weigh heavily in favour of Modi 2.0 incumbents. The Centre’s four heavyweight ministries—home, defence, external affairs and finance—will be headed, as before, by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Similarly, Nitin Gadkari will again be the minister for road transport and highways, while Piyush Goyal retains commerce. Of course, there are new faces. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who moves from Madhya Pradesh to the Centre, for example, will head agriculture, while Manohar Lal Khattar, who moves from Haryana state politics, will be the new minister for power. Members of allied parties have got significant roles, too.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a relatively challenging job of allotting these jobs, given the ruling party’s need for allies’ support this time, the broad message that emerges from the exercise is one of continuity. That’s no surprise, considering that the PM may have had little cause for dissatisfaction with the performance of key ministries under the previous regime. On the whole, Monday’s portfolio allocations are likely to be welcomed by investors.