Mint Quick Edit | The Modi 3.0 cabinet mantra of continuity
Summary
- The portfolios assigned to ministers under Modi 3.0 weigh in favour of Modi 2.0 incumbents. The Centre’s four big ministries—home, defence, external affairs and finance—will be headed by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman. Investors will likely welcome this.
