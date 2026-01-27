Mint Quick Edit | The US Fed’s rate call this week: White House whim is unlikely to play a role
Summary
Economic conditions in the US do not argue for monetary policy easing, no matter how insistent Trump has been on it. Once Powell exits the Fed’s top job, though, investor expectations may shift—and not necessarily in favour of optimism over the cost of credit.
US President Donald Trump’s open attempts at glaring the Federal Reserve down into rate cuts notwithstanding, it looks unlikely that America’s central bank will oblige as its two-day monetary policy review begins on Tuesday.
