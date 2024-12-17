Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s idea of a Bitcoin reserve is richly ironic
Summary
- The purpose of an official Bitcoin reserve proposed by the US president-elect is unclear. Perhaps it’s a stand-in for gold. But Bitcoin’s launch aim was to supplant all manipulable currencies. Hence, the irony of Trump’s embrace.
Ever since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, Bitcoin has been soaring, thanks to the president-elect’s positive views on crypto. On Monday, it got another boost after Trump affirmed he would set up a Bitcoin reserve a la the US oil stash.
