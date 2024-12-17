Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s idea of a Bitcoin reserve is richly ironic

Ever since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, Bitcoin has been soaring, thanks to the president-elect’s positive views on crypto. On Monday, it got another boost after Trump affirmed he would set up a Bitcoin reserve a la the US oil stash.

That sent the price of the world’s largest digital token to a record high of more than $106,000.

A rich government like America’s buying Bitcoin this reserve status would imply a burst of demand for it, which itself is a “buy" signal for other investors looking for value appreciation.

What purpose such a reserve would serve, apart from rewarding “crypto bros" with big gains, remains unclear. Perhaps the appropriate analogy is not with oil, but gold, which every country holds as a back-up.

Like gold, Bitcoin offers no returns but acts as a store of value because of its scarcity, but it has the added advantage of weighing nothing and imposing no storage costs.

Since nobody can influence its supply, by design, it is a credible substitute for bullion.

That said, this cryptocurrency is likelier to challenge the dollar dominance that Trump wants upheld than any nationally promoted alternative currency. Legitimacy for Bitcoin would be rich in irony.