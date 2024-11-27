Opinion
Mint Quick Edit Trump’s non-trade tariff idea raises uncertainty
Summary
- Will the US President-elect erect barriers against imports from Mexico and Canada while raising those for Chinese shipments as punishment for their alleged role in flows of immigrants and drugs into America? It’s hard to tell what the world can expect.
US President-elect Donald Trump is yet to take office, but he has been causing shudders around the world with what policies he might adopt.
