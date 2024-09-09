Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s tariff ideas are bad for the world
Summary
- He has said he prefers trade tools over financial sanctions against geopolitical adversaries and is right about the latter’s risks to the dollar’s supremacy. But using tariffs as weapons isn’t any wiser, as the whole world loses from trade inefficiency.
US presidential candidate Donald Trump made world watchers sit up over the weekend by batting for a US policy shift on geopolitics.
