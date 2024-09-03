Mint Quick Edit | Twitter’s dead, long live Twitter!
Summary
- Despite being rebranded as X, Twitter retains its hold over our subconscious as a brand. Even Musk called it Twitter the other day. About time he acknowledged the brilliance of the platform’s original name.
More than a year after Twitter was rebranded as X, the microblog app’s old name retains its power. So much so that even its owner Elon Musk referred to it by that name. Reacting to Brazil’s decision to ban X, Musk posted a meme that said, “POV: VPN companies after Brazil banned Twitter," hinting at how the ban can be short-circuited.