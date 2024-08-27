Mint Quick Edit | Dial ULI for digital credit outreach
Summary
- RBI’s Unified Lending Interface is a platform built on India’s digital stack aimed at easy credit for all. It’ll tackle information asymmetry, close last-mile gaps in formal loan delivery and hopefully reduce subprime lending risks.
On Monday, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das announced the launch of its Unified Lending Interface (ULI), a tech platform aimed at “frictionless credit", especially for those who find it hard to borrow. “Just as UPI transformed the payments ecosystem, we expect that ULI will play a similar role in transforming the lending space in India," he said.