Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Unified Pension Scheme: Old meets the New
Summary
- The cabinet has approved a Unified Pension Scheme that promises government employees 50% of their last salary as a retiral payout. The government is attempting a middle path by bringing together the assurance of the Old Pension Scheme and contributory nature of the National Pension System.
The cabinet has approved a Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) that promises government employees 50% of their last salary as a retiral payout, among other benefits. The main operative feature is that it assures the benefits.
