Mint Quick Edit | Employment-linked incentives: Will it work?
Summary
- The budget unveiled an incentive package to stimulate job creation. The idea seems modelled on the production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturers. But production and hiring differ vastly in how profit-seeking businesses view these activities.
In an apparent response to anxiety over unemployment, the Union budget unveiled a programme to stimulate job creation. Recruits of formal enterprises who enter the workforce for the first time can expect a month’s salary—with a cap of ₹15,000—from the government, which will also give a cash incentive to employers and employees for their contributions to India’s state-run provident fund (PF) scheme.