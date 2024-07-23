Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Employment-linked incentives: Will it work?

Mint Quick Edit | Employment-linked incentives: Will it work?

Livemint

  • The budget unveiled an incentive package to stimulate job creation. The idea seems modelled on the production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturers. But production and hiring differ vastly in how profit-seeking businesses view these activities.

Sitharaman said the government will incentivise 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing one month's PF contribution.

In an apparent response to anxiety over unemployment, the Union budget unveiled a programme to stimulate job creation. Recruits of formal enterprises who enter the workforce for the first time can expect a month’s salary—with a cap of 15,000—from the government, which will also give a cash incentive to employers and employees for their contributions to India’s state-run provident fund (PF) scheme.

Further, the PF contribution of employers will be reimbursed up to 3,000 per month over two years for each additional employee hired. Broadly speaking, this proposal seems modelled on the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme run by the Centre for manufacturers.

There is a big difference, though. Enlarging output is an aim backed by the profit motive of a business anyway, but recruiting more people enlarges its wage bill, which is a cost. These are contrary objectives. This means that the inducement for hiring needs to be truly tempting for it to be effective.

So, will it work? This depends entirely on the finances of companies. Also, every firm’s optimal staff size has a limit and it’s rare for an employer to stay understaffed for too long. AI tools can be employed too. Ultimately, we may find that employment is best boosted the classic old way—by raising aggregate demand in the economy.

