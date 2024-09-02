Mint Quick Edit | So, will UPS sign up private sector folks too?
Summary
- The Unified Pension Scheme has clearly pleased central government employees with its largesse. If its budgetary burden in the future is projected to be as low as claimed, should it not be open to everyone?
Over 2.3 million central government employees are expected to be delighted by the recently announced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which, for 25 years of service or more, offers an assured pension of half an employee’s average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement.