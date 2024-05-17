Mint Quick Edit | US elections: Brace for Biden vs Trump debates
Summary
- Ahead of the US presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump have agreed to two debates on 27 June and 10 September. The clash may be pivotal if the race tightens. Will ageism play a role?
As the US presidential elections near, the campaign promises to get more exciting. The two candidates—Democrat incumbent Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump—have agreed to two televised debates, one in June and then in September. This will be their first such appearance in four years. The last time the two faced off, ahead of the 2020 polls, Trump kept interrupting Biden.