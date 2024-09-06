Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | US race: Harris's campaign has pivoted to the centre
Summary
- At a poll rally, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris announced fiscal ideas that seem partly designed to stave off Republican efforts to portray her as too leftist for America. Stay tuned for her TV debate next week with Donald Trump.
If the absence of a concrete plan of economic action was rendering the US Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Kamala Harris vulnerable to political criticism, she has now sought to correct that.
