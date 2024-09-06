Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | US race: Harris's campaign has pivoted to the centre

Livemint

  • At a poll rally, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris announced fiscal ideas that seem partly designed to stave off Republican efforts to portray her as too leftist for America. Stay tuned for her TV debate next week with Donald Trump.

Harris' new ideas seem aimed at pleasing the bulk of American voters and entrepreneurs, while fending off the sort of criticism levelled by critics like Elon Musk.

If the absence of a concrete plan of economic action was rendering the US Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Kamala Harris vulnerable to political criticism, she has now sought to correct that.

At a poll rally, Harris announced new ideas that include enhancing expenditure deductions for startups, providing greater child tax credits, offering the middle class tax cuts and giving first-time homebuyers down-payment assistance.

Broadly, they seem aimed at pleasing the bulk of American voters as well as entrepreneurs, while fending off the sort of criticism levelled by critics like Elon Musk, who sent out a meme showing her in a communist outfit.

Also read: US Presidential election: Donald Trump is going all out for ‘macho’ vote against Kamala Harris-and it’s working!

Having won her party’s nomination, it’s time for Harris’s campaign to “pivot to the centre", as the classic political strategy in the US goes at this stage. Her Republican rival Donald Trump and his supporters have been trying hard to portray her as too leftist for America.

Earlier, she backpedalled her climate-focused opposition to hydrocarbon fracking. Now, she has moved further to the centre. Who’ll win is still up in the air, but next week’s televised debate could significantly impact which way the race goes.

