Mint Quick Edit | Welcome realism on Viksit Bharat
Summary
- A government approach paper on this 2047 goal lays out all that must be done to achieve it. Refreshingly, it does not overlook the risk of falling into a middle-income trap.
As the challenge of becoming a developed country by 2047 cannot be overstated, it’s good to see realism attend some of India’s official discourse on this goal. A government approach paper on Viksit Bharat lays out what’s needed. India’s economy must reach $30 trillion from $3.3 trillion currently, while per capita income would need to go up eight times from $2,392 per annum.