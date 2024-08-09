Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | The real tragedy of Phogat’s Olympic medal miss
Summary
- Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification for being 100gm overweight raised a political storm in India. It was tragic alright, but not for what happened in Paris, but what may plausibly have happened before she got there.
It’s extraordinary for the opposition in the Upper House of the world’s largest democracy’s Parliament to stage a walk-out over a missed chance to win an Olympic gold medal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more