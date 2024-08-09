Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | The real tragedy of Phogat's Olympic medal miss

Mint Quick Edit | The real tragedy of Phogat’s Olympic medal miss

Livemint

  • Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification for being 100gm overweight raised a political storm in India. It was tragic alright, but not for what happened in Paris, but what may plausibly have happened before she got there.

Reports suggest Phogat was competing in a lighter group only to ensure sports officials couldn’t get in the way of her Olympic dream.

It’s extraordinary for the opposition in the Upper House of the world’s largest democracy’s Parliament to stage a walk-out over a missed chance to win an Olympic gold medal.

The convergence of national attention upon a single sportsperson, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, barred from the final bout in Paris for being 100gm above the limit of her weight category, has been no less remarkable.

But then, an air of political intrigue has hung over Phogat’s medal prospects ever since her heroic leadership of a wider protest against India’s former wrestling federation chief over his alleged record of sexual exploitation. Many wondered if her bravery in taking on a politically networked heavyweight would end her career.

Reports suggest she was competing in a lighter group only to ensure sports officials couldn’t get in the way of her Olympic dream. Even if this is so, it isn’t evidence of an official conspiracy to ruin her chances, as some critics allege.

Still, something profoundly tragic happened. But the real tragedy may have less to do with the rules of sports than the latent fear that women who openly challenge male power often internalize. Phogat should have felt free to compete in any category.

