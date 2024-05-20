Mint Quick Edit | What an ideal election campaign would be like
Summary
- As Lok Sabha elections roll on in India, one should hope for politics that promotes centrist ideas. Democracy’s big plus point, after all, is the dialectical progress it delivers.
The classic approach to a presidential election in the US, partly led by its system of primary polls to pick candidates, is to first rouse one’s party base on the left or right and then pivot to the centre, since victory is about swinging votes across from the other side. Mild versions of it are visible in the White House race, though more in Joe Biden’s campaign than in Donald Trump’s.