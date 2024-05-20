Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | What an ideal election campaign would be like

Mint Quick Edit | What an ideal election campaign would be like

Livemint

  • As Lok Sabha elections roll on in India, one should hope for politics that promotes centrist ideas. Democracy’s big plus point, after all, is the dialectical progress it delivers.

Ideally, campaigns must reduce their smear content and step up the dialectical aspect.

The classic approach to a presidential election in the US, partly led by its system of primary polls to pick candidates, is to first rouse one’s party base on the left or right and then pivot to the centre, since victory is about swinging votes across from the other side. Mild versions of it are visible in the White House race, though more in Joe Biden’s campaign than in Donald Trump’s.

The classic approach to a presidential election in the US, partly led by its system of primary polls to pick candidates, is to first rouse one’s party base on the left or right and then pivot to the centre, since victory is about swinging votes across from the other side. Mild versions of it are visible in the White House race, though more in Joe Biden’s campaign than in Donald Trump’s.

What about India, given the “presidential" turn our politics took with the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party? If anything, we’ve seen India’s two main political camps diverge since Lok Sabha polls began. Of course, the world’s two largest democracies have different electoral and governance systems. But still, a push for the centre would be good for us. Ideally, campaigns must reduce their smear content and step up the dialectical aspect.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

What about India, given the “presidential" turn our politics took with the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party? If anything, we’ve seen India’s two main political camps diverge since Lok Sabha polls began. Of course, the world’s two largest democracies have different electoral and governance systems. But still, a push for the centre would be good for us. Ideally, campaigns must reduce their smear content and step up the dialectical aspect.

After all, public debates on policy are a major reason why democracy is globally seen to beat autocracy in guiding the development of a country. Dialectical progress would be likelier if both sides were to veer towards centrist ideas. Whether inequality holds India back and how to address it, for example, is crying out for an intelligible political debate.

Also read: How political parties are using AI to bring personalities to life

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.