 Mint Quick Edit | What fresh EV subsidies tell us about their market | Mint
Explore

Mint Quick Edit | What fresh EV subsidies tell us about their market

Livemint 1 min read 16 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India's new EV subsidies are welcome to decarbonize its traffic but they also reflect an underwhelming pace of EV adoption.
India's new EV subsidies are welcome to decarbonize its traffic but they also reflect an underwhelming pace of EV adoption.

Summary

  • The government has announced fresh subsidies for electric 2- and 3-wheelers as part of the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) plan. While this should help EV adoption, it speaks of a transition agenda that may be in need of a review.

A fresh subsidy scheme to speed up adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is to be rolled out. The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement will give 10,000 as subsidy for each electric 2-wheeler sold till March 2025 and 50,000 apiece for battery-run 3-wheelers.

Also read: India changes gears to a new EV policy focus

These are a welcome impetus for India’s efforts to decarbonize its traffic. That said, it also reflects an underwhelming pace of EV adoption. That subsidies are still needed shows that EVs have not yet attained sufficient momentum on their own.

Also read: Vedanta Aluminium doubles down on value-added AL to cash in on India's EV drive

While heavier vehicles like buses are covered by the new scheme, electric cars are not, even though this category’s transition is going far too slow. With charging points not widely available within easy reach, a lot of would-be early adopters have been wary of making the switch.

The government remains unconvinced by the idea of easing taxes on hybrids to help these act as a bridge towards clean motoring. More competition in all EV segments may accelerate the transition, but this front has seen too little action.

Also read: Ather Energy IPO isn’t as electrifying 

Ultimately, it may take local technology leaps of the kind Chinese EV makers have taken, but within more affordable price brackets.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue