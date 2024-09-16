Mint Quick Edit | What fresh EV subsidies tell us about their market | Mint

Mint Quick Edit | What fresh EV subsidies tell us about their market
Summary
- The government has announced fresh subsidies for electric 2- and 3-wheelers as part of the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) plan. While this should help EV adoption, it speaks of a transition agenda that may be in need of a review.
A fresh subsidy scheme to speed up adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is to be rolled out. The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement will give ₹10,000 as subsidy for each electric 2-wheeler sold till March 2025 and ₹50,000 apiece for battery-run 3-wheelers.