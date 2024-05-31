Mint Quick Edit | What gave RBI its record surplus
- The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report throws some light on the ₹2.1 trillion surplus transfer to the government for 2023-24. Its income statement shows a 56.3% drop in expenditure and a 17% income rise. Thank lower provisions and higher interest earnings from foreign sources.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) unexpectedly large surplus transfer to the government for 2023-24 had befuddled many. Its annual report released on Thursday throws some light. Its income statement shows a 56.3% drop in expenditure and a 17% income rise. This gave it a record ₹2.1 trillion surplus, up from ₹874.2 billion in 2022-23.