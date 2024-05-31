Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | What gave RBI its record surplus

Mint Quick Edit | What gave RBI its record surplus

Livemint

  • The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report throws some light on the 2.1 trillion surplus transfer to the government for 2023-24. Its income statement shows a 56.3% drop in expenditure and a 17% income rise. Thank lower provisions and higher interest earnings from foreign sources.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) unexpectedly large surplus transfer to the government for 2023-24 had befuddled many.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) unexpectedly large surplus transfer to the government for 2023-24 had befuddled many. Its annual report released on Thursday throws some light. Its income statement shows a 56.3% drop in expenditure and a 17% income rise. This gave it a record 2.1 trillion surplus, up from 874.2 billion in 2022-23.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) unexpectedly large surplus transfer to the government for 2023-24 had befuddled many. Its annual report released on Thursday throws some light. Its income statement shows a 56.3% drop in expenditure and a 17% income rise. This gave it a record 2.1 trillion surplus, up from 874.2 billion in 2022-23.

Also read: Mint Explainer: What does RBI’s record dividend payout to the government mean?

Cumulative expenses dropped to 646.94 billion from 1.48 trillion, largely thanks to lower provisions, which stood at 428.2 billion in 2023-24 as against 1.31 trillion in 2022-23. While the contingency fund got raised, the cut seems to have come in the asset development fund, for which no provision was made. This fund essentially has money for investment in subsidiaries to meet internal capital expenditure.

On the other hand, its income got a boost from interest earned from foreign securities and deposits—the former climbed to 653.28 billion from 436.49 billion, while the latter surged to 376.21 billion from 164.2 billion. Interest rates at peaks overseas may explain this surge. With any reversal in the rate cycle likely to hurt earnings only gradually, this fiscal year too could potentially turn out good for RBI’s kitty.

