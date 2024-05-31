Mint Quick Edit | What gave RBI its record surplus

On the other hand, its income got a boost from interest earned from foreign securities and deposits—the former climbed to ₹653.28 billion from ₹436.49 billion, while the latter surged to ₹376.21 billion from ₹164.2 billion. Interest rates at peaks overseas may explain this surge. With any reversal in the rate cycle likely to hurt earnings only gradually, this fiscal year too could potentially turn out good for RBI’s kitty.