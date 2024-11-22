Mint Quick Edit: When will the Gaza War end?
Summary
- Of the 43,000-plus killed so far in Israeli military action, over two-thirds are women and children. Israel’s campaign must end but the US has again vetoed a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire. Will the US under Trump be any different?
The wait for an end to the Gaza War seems endless, despite mounting evidence of civilian suffering. Of the over-43,000 Gazans killed after Israel began its military action in response to a horrific terror attack, 44% are children, with adult males less than a third of that toll.