Mint Quick Edit: When will the Gaza War end?

Livemint 1 min read 22 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
The US has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for a ceasefire in Gaza (REUTERS)
The US has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for a ceasefire in Gaza (REUTERS)

Summary

  • Of the 43,000-plus killed so far in Israeli military action, over two-thirds are women and children. Israel’s campaign must end but the US has again vetoed a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire. Will the US under Trump be any different?

The wait for an end to the Gaza War seems endless, despite mounting evidence of civilian suffering. Of the over-43,000 Gazans killed after Israel began its military action in response to a horrific terror attack, 44% are children, with adult males less than a third of that toll.

For the fourth time, however, the US has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for a ceasefire. The urgency of relief for Gazans was glow-lit this time not just by bombardment flares, but also by a 40-day Israeli siege on north Gaza that’s reported to have pushed people trapped there to the brink of starvation.

While 14 of the Council’s 15 members voted for a draft that demanded an “immediate and unconditional" end to the war and release of all remaining hostages, only the US rejected it.

The pain will thus go on. Tel Aviv’s disproportionate and legally dubious campaign plus America’s apparent support of it through arms supplies played a small but significant role in the recent US election result.

Yet, Donald Trump’s victory doesn’t brighten peace prospects. Yes, he got the Abraham Accords signed and has said wars must end. But there’s no saying what he’ll do once he’s in office.

