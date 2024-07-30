Mint Quick Edit | White House immunity is a self-evident flaw
- US President Joe Biden’s proposal of a constitutional change to drop presidential immunity from prosecution may be politically inspired, given how Donald Trump got off recently, but it’s consistent with the principle of equality under the law.
Among the major reforms that President Joe Biden has proposed for America’s judiciary, he wants the US Constitution amended to drop presidential immunity from prosecution. On 1 July, the US Supreme Court (SC) had ruled that former president Donald Trump couldn’t be hauled up for official actions while in office, covering much of what he allegedly did in an attempt to overturn the election result of 2020.