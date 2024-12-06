Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Who says Jaguar’s new ad campaign is ‘too woke to work’?
Summary
- An out-of-the-box ad-film in a market boxed in by convention was bound to make people gasp. It’s high-risk, high-return strategy and zigging while others zag could serve this Tata-owned brand well.
The undeniable rarity of high-risk, high-return marketing strategies, especially in markets boxed in by convention, could explain why Jaguar’s “Copy nothing" advertising campaign has been inducing so many gasps.
