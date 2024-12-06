Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Who says Jaguar’s new ad campaign is ‘too woke to work’?

Livemint 1 min read 06 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
The ad-film features a logo and is a splash of colour that some critics argue risks being mistaken for a fashion pitch. (via REUTERS)
Summary

  • An out-of-the-box ad-film in a market boxed in by convention was bound to make people gasp. It’s high-risk, high-return strategy and zigging while others zag could serve this Tata-owned brand well.

The undeniable rarity of high-risk, high-return marketing strategies, especially in markets boxed in by convention, could explain why Jaguar’s “Copy nothing" advertising campaign has been inducing so many gasps.

For one, it features a restyled logo, but no car, though it was timed with the unveiling of the Tata-owned brand’s Type 00 electric vehicle, a “concept car" meant to signal a novel design philosophy that weds a sporty look with a snazzy interior to spell a real surprise.

For another, this ad-film is a splash of colour that some critics argue risks being mistaken for a fashion pitch—or a Benetton spin-off, given its prominent portrayal of human diversity.

“Too woke to work," captures one slice of opinion. To Jaguar’s credit, however, its boldness could give it an avant-garde edge. The appeal of luxury marques has been on a convergent path.

As eco-friendly aspirations rise among the young, a sharp break from sameness was due. Zigging while others zag can help a brand not just set itself apart, but also make the set of values it represents that much more memorable.

It’ll be years before we know if Jaguar has gotten ahead of itself or taken a lead on that front.

