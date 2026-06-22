Mint Quick Edit | Why Jio Platforms' thin-slice IPO shouldn't surprise us

Within a decade of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chief Mukesh Ambani’s statement that “data is the new oil”, Jio Platforms Ltd., the company’s telecom-led business incubated for a digital future, is set for a public issue with a heady agenda.
Within a decade of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chief Mukesh Ambani’s statement that “data is the new oil”, Jio Platforms Ltd., the company’s telecom-led business incubated for a digital future, is set for a public issue with a heady agenda.
It plans to place satellites in orbit for satcom services even as, in an echo of Reliance’s oil and petrochem success, it seeks to span a large part of the AI ecosystem, starting with data centres. Under Reliance Intelligence, it proposes to lead the diffusion of AI applications across India.
It plans to place satellites in orbit for satcom services even as, in an echo of Reliance’s oil and petrochem success, it seeks to span a large part of the AI ecosystem, starting with data centres. Under Reliance Intelligence, it proposes to lead the diffusion of AI applications across India.
Marquee names like Meta, Google and KKR will stay invested in Jio Platforms; like Reliance, which owns two-thirds of this subsidiary, their stake will shrink rather little, since only a sub-3% slice is expected to go free float for now. Given Jio’s own appeal among investors as a telecom-digital play, this could unlock significant value.
Globally, the idea of diverse businesses under one roof was losing traction amid a rush for theme plays well before AI boosted this trend. In India, though, the whole is often greater than the sum of parts. Thriving family-run business groups exemplify this Gestalt effect. That only a sliver of Jio’s shares will be traded shouldn’t be much of a surprise.