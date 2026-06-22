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Mint Quick Edit | Why Jio Platforms' thin-slice IPO shouldn't surprise us

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read22 Jun 2026, 07:01 AM IST
That only a sliver of Jio’s shares will be traded shouldn’t be much of a surprise.
That only a sliver of Jio’s shares will be traded shouldn’t be much of a surprise.(REUTERS)
Summary

Jio Platforms IPO includes only a fresh issue of shares equivalent of just 2.9% of the post-issue share capital.

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Within a decade of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chief Mukesh Ambani’s statement that “data is the new oil”, Jio Platforms Ltd., the company’s telecom-led business incubated for a digital future, is set for a public issue with a heady agenda.

Within a decade of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chief Mukesh Ambani’s statement that “data is the new oil”, Jio Platforms Ltd., the company’s telecom-led business incubated for a digital future, is set for a public issue with a heady agenda.

It plans to place satellites in orbit for satcom services even as, in an echo of Reliance’s oil and petrochem success, it seeks to span a large part of the AI ecosystem, starting with data centres. Under Reliance Intelligence, it proposes to lead the diffusion of AI applications across India.

It plans to place satellites in orbit for satcom services even as, in an echo of Reliance’s oil and petrochem success, it seeks to span a large part of the AI ecosystem, starting with data centres. Under Reliance Intelligence, it proposes to lead the diffusion of AI applications across India.

Marquee names like Meta, Google and KKR will stay invested in Jio Platforms; like Reliance, which owns two-thirds of this subsidiary, their stake will shrink rather little, since only a sub-3% slice is expected to go free float for now. Given Jio’s own appeal among investors as a telecom-digital play, this could unlock significant value.

Globally, the idea of diverse businesses under one roof was losing traction amid a rush for theme plays well before AI boosted this trend. In India, though, the whole is often greater than the sum of parts. Thriving family-run business groups exemplify this Gestalt effect. That only a sliver of Jio’s shares will be traded shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | Why Jio Platforms' thin-slice IPO shouldn't surprise us

Mint Quick Edit | Why Jio Platforms' thin-slice IPO shouldn't surprise us

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read22 Jun 2026, 07:01 AM IST
That only a sliver of Jio’s shares will be traded shouldn’t be much of a surprise.
That only a sliver of Jio’s shares will be traded shouldn’t be much of a surprise.(REUTERS)
Summary

Jio Platforms IPO includes only a fresh issue of shares equivalent of just 2.9% of the post-issue share capital.

Gift this article

Within a decade of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chief Mukesh Ambani’s statement that “data is the new oil”, Jio Platforms Ltd., the company’s telecom-led business incubated for a digital future, is set for a public issue with a heady agenda.

Within a decade of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chief Mukesh Ambani’s statement that “data is the new oil”, Jio Platforms Ltd., the company’s telecom-led business incubated for a digital future, is set for a public issue with a heady agenda.

It plans to place satellites in orbit for satcom services even as, in an echo of Reliance’s oil and petrochem success, it seeks to span a large part of the AI ecosystem, starting with data centres. Under Reliance Intelligence, it proposes to lead the diffusion of AI applications across India.

It plans to place satellites in orbit for satcom services even as, in an echo of Reliance’s oil and petrochem success, it seeks to span a large part of the AI ecosystem, starting with data centres. Under Reliance Intelligence, it proposes to lead the diffusion of AI applications across India.

Marquee names like Meta, Google and KKR will stay invested in Jio Platforms; like Reliance, which owns two-thirds of this subsidiary, their stake will shrink rather little, since only a sub-3% slice is expected to go free float for now. Given Jio’s own appeal among investors as a telecom-digital play, this could unlock significant value.

Globally, the idea of diverse businesses under one roof was losing traction amid a rush for theme plays well before AI boosted this trend. In India, though, the whole is often greater than the sum of parts. Thriving family-run business groups exemplify this Gestalt effect. That only a sliver of Jio’s shares will be traded shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | Why Jio Platforms' thin-slice IPO shouldn't surprise us
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