Mint Quick Edit | Will Boeing's Spirit buy reduce its safety woes?
Summary
- Boeing plans to snap up a supplier called Spirit AeroSystems to plug safety gaps. Whether it works out could be a business case study on supply-chain specialization versus inhouse work.
In-house work versus outsourced? This big debate was reopened by Boeing’s reported move to acquire a supplier called Spirit AeroSystems for about $4.7 billion, aimed at improving product safety, an issue that has dogged the US-based plane-maker ever since the scandal over its 737 Max aircraft. Spirit, which makes the fuselage for these planes, was owned by Boeing before it was spun off in 2005.