Mint Quick Edit | Will Boeing's Spirit buy reduce its safety woes?

Mint Quick Edit | Will Boeing's Spirit buy reduce its safety woes?

  • Boeing plans to snap up a supplier called Spirit AeroSystems to plug safety gaps. Whether it works out could be a business case study on supply-chain specialization versus inhouse work.



In-house work versus outsourced? This big debate was reopened by Boeing’s reported move to acquire a supplier called Spirit AeroSystems for about $4.7 billion, aimed at improving product safety, an issue that has dogged the US-based plane-maker ever since the scandal over its 737 Max aircraft. Spirit, which makes the fuselage for these planes, was owned by Boeing before it was spun off in 2005.

The spin-off was meant to deliver efficiency gains overall, with separated units free to focus on distinct zones of competence and separate finances in their pursuit of profit. Critics of Boeing have held that its earlier mission to raise shareholder value led to a neglect of safety. Does part of the solution lie in the extra control it could exercise over Spirit once it’s folded back in?

Also read: Boeing scoops up Spirit AeroSystems, its troubled 737 supplier

If this turns out to be so, it would be a blow to the usual management advice to maximize the value of specialization by using a vast network of external suppliers. Quality checks for such supplies, it would signal, can prove dangerously inadequate. Of course, no two cases are alike. So, the jury will be out for some time on what works best. For its high profile alone, Boeing’s case will be under watch.

