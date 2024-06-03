Mint Quick Edit | Will Narendra Modi make history?
Summary
- Exit polls aren’t always right, but their results mean the odds-on bet is now an enlarged mandate for the Modi regime. This can be taken as an endorsement of the government’s policies, but BJP’s political capital is best used on getting tough reforms done. Think factor markets.
Going by exit polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems set to secure a third term. Most polls give his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more than 325 seats in the next Lok Sabha and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which it leads, about 375, with the opposition placed at 150-odd seats. The usual caveats apply.