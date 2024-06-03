Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | Will Narendra Modi make history?

Mint Quick Edit | Will Narendra Modi make history?

Livemint

  • Exit polls aren’t always right, but their results mean the odds-on bet is now an enlarged mandate for the Modi regime. This can be taken as an endorsement of the government’s policies, but BJP’s political capital is best used on getting tough reforms done. Think factor markets.

Exit polls are sample surveys, vulnerable to the usual flaws of statistical mis-representation and political dissimulation.

Going by exit polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems set to secure a third term. Most polls give his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more than 325 seats in the next Lok Sabha and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which it leads, about 375, with the opposition placed at 150-odd seats. The usual caveats apply.

Exit polls are sample surveys, vulnerable to the usual flaws of statistical mis-representation and political dissimulation. But the odds-on bet is that Modi will make history on Tuesday. Improving a winning tally once, as he did in 2019, could be a coincidence. But a second time? It would place his leadership in the league of Nehru’s in terms of enduring appeal and would be even more remarkable in other ways.

While the ruling party could take an enlarged mandate as a ringing endorsement of the government’s policies, wisdom would lie in recognizing that much needs to be improved in the way India is governed and the political capital at Modi’s disposal is best spent on economic reforms that have proven particularly hard to carry out. Land and labour market changes, for example, require the advocacy of a top leader who inspires mass confidence.

