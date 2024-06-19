Mint Quick Edit | Will rising direct tax inflows relieve taxpayers?
Summary
- The Centre’s direct tax collections from 1 April to 17 June climbed 21% over the comparable period a year earlier to ₹4.63 trillion. Time to embark on tax reforms.
Direct tax collections in the first two and a half months-odd of 2024-25 offer an upbeat picture. Net of refunds, the Centre’s direct tax collections from 1 April to 17 June climbed a hearty 21% over the comparable period a year earlier to ₹4.63 trillion. Of this, ₹1.81 trillion came by way of corporation tax and ₹2.81 trillion through personal income tax, including revenue from securities transaction tax.